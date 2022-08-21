Solano makes the first victim in the family of Zé Leôncio, generates a rush and Velho do Rio acts to save his grandson

In wetland, Tenório (Murilo Benicio) will not like the intrusion of Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) in his affairs with Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). After an unsuccessful reconciliation with his ex-wife, the land grabber will decide to take revenge on his “friend” the farmer. For this, he will hire a jagunço, who, soon after arriving in the Pantanal, will make his first victim.

In the next chapters of the plot, Tenório’s financial situation will get complicated. That’s because Maria will be able to block his assets in court and prevent him from moving his fortune. No way out, he will be advised by the lawyer to try to reconcile with the former kettle. However, she will not want to talk to her husband and, consequently, will not accept the proposal.

Revolted, he will convince himself that Zé Leôncio is behind Guta’s mother’s decision. As a result, Tenório will hire Solano (Rafa Sieg) to kill Maria, Alcides, Zé Leôncio and their three children.

Upon arriving in the Pantanal, the jagunço will not waste time and will soon reach one of his targets. On occasion, he will try to kill Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos).

Zé Lucas dies in Pantanal?

In the first version of the novel, it is worth noting that the eldest son of Zé Leôncio is riding in the woods when a shot hits him. In the sequence, Zé Lucas appears placing his hand at chest height, and, without strength, falls off the horse and stays there. “help me, my father“, he will plead, before fainting. Soon after, Tadeu will find his brother’s horse lost in the woods. The disappearance of Zé Lucas, at the time, will leave everyone in despair.

Despite being badly injured, he will manage to survive, thanks to the help of the Old Man from Rio. The entity, in turn, will take care of the grandson until his full recovery.

It is worth noting that wetland it’s a novel of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, aired – originally – in 1990, on the extinct Rede Manchete. This year, the plot is being adapted by Bruno Luperi and aired on TV Globo.