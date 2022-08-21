squad ends preparation to face Santos

São Paulo finished this Saturday, at CT da Barra Funda, its preparation for the classic against Santos, which takes place this Sunday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Coach Rogério Ceni had just one day to make tactical adjustments to the team, as the players were given time off last Friday after qualifying for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Luan, recovered from surgery on his left adductor, continues to work normally with the rest of the tricolor squad and can be listed for the first time. The steering wheel has not had any limitations for a few weeks, during which time he has focused on improving his physical form.

A probable lineup for São Paulo to face Santos has Jandrei; Nahuel Ferraresi, Miranda and Luizão; Rafinha, Pablo Maia (Gabriel Neves), Galoppo, Alisson (Patrick) and Welington; Nikão and Patrick (Eder or Marcos Guilherme).

Caio (surgery on the right knee), Arboleda (surgery on the left ankle) and André Anderson (muscle pain) are the only sure absences for the classic against Santos. This Saturday, the trio followed their recovery schedule at Refis.

This Sunday’s match marks a direct confrontation in the quest to get closer to the G6. Santos and São Paulo started the 23rd round of the Brasileirão in 10th and 11th place, respectively, and need to react after a first round of a lot of fluctuation.

Leave your comment