Stock market closes with a loss of 2.04%, after 5 highs; dollar drops to R$ 5.168

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), dropped 2.04% and closed at 111,496.21 points, after having amended five high trading sessions. For the week, the Stock Exchange ended up reversing the gains and lost 1.12% – this is the first weekly low in a month.

Nearly all stocks retreated today. Gol, Locaweb and MRV led the losses, with a devaluation of more than 7%. The shares of Petrobras, Vale, banks and retailers were also negative highlights.

The fall of the stock market today was driven mainly by the unfavorable external scenario, with signals about interest rates in the United States and the fall of commodities, such as oil and iron ore, in the international market.

In addition, investors take advantage of the high of the last few days to sell their shares and pocket the profits.

Dollar was almost stable

The commercial dollar closed the day almost stable, with a slight drop of 0.08%, quoted at R$ 5.168 on sale. In the week, the currency accumulated a high of 1.85%.

One of the main drivers of the dollar’s global appreciation this past week has been the strengthening of bets on a 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike by the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, at its next monetary policy meeting, he told Reuters. Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos.

This same reason impacts the Stock Exchange, but in a negative way.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

unfavorable external scenario

In the view of XP Investimentos, investor sentiment has been a little shaken since midweek, after the release of the minutes of the last Fed meeting, held at the end of last month.

This week, bank officials saw “little evidence” in late July that inflationary pressures in the United States were easing and prepared to force the economy to slow as much as necessary to rein in rising prices.

The minutes showed that Fed officials did not consider pulling back on rate hikes until inflation dropped substantially, despite a slight slowdown in inflation, which offered some hope for a lower rise.

Higher interest rates in the US tend to attract resources currently invested in other countries, such as Brazil. When investors take money from Brazilian companies on the stock exchange, their shares fall.

Elections in Brazil

On the local scene, Gustavo Cruz, a strategist at RB Investimento, called attention to “mixed” news regarding the electoral race, in a statement to the Reuters news agency.

He believes that the market does not see such a big difference between a victory outcome for the current president and candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and a result in which former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) returns to command the Planalto, but he believes that a scenario of definition of the election in the second round, instead of already in the first, would be seen in a more benign way, since it would force the main competitors to moderate their speeches and get closer to the center.

Amid the adverse external scenario and the local electoral race, Cruz said that, more than trying to predict the dollar’s highs or lows from now on, “the best operation for me now is to try to win with volatility”, which should remain high. for the next few months.

*With Reuters