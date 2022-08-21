Susana Naspolini shaves hair after falling out during treatment: ‘Done! I shaved!!!’ | celebrities



Susana Naspolini receives help from her daughter to shave her hair – Reproduction Internet

Published 8/20/2022 1:22 PM | Updated 8/20/2022 1:27 PM

Rio – Journalist Susana Naspolini published on her Instagram this Friday (19), a video shaving her head for good. The presenter is undergoing treatment for cancer of the hip bone, and even after using a special cap to prevent hair loss, she preferred to shave it.

In the caption, Susana wrote: “Done! I shaved it!!! Now, with you, let’s go ahead…. Always remembering what really MATTERS! God guide us always! Thank you for everything friends, every message, every word, it makes all the difference! love you @julia.naspolini!”

With the help of her daughter Julia, the TV Globo reporter showed the process done at home and asks for prayers. She uses her social networks to update followers and friends about her treatment and how she feels during the new stages. Susana was already complaining of excessive hair loss before, the ice cap placed during chemotherapy had been her last attempt to preserve the strands that still remained.

In the comments, netizens and co-workers wish strength and send good energy. Flavia Jannuzzi commented: “Vibrating for your healing, warrior! You are pure light and love. Strength.”, while “RJTV” colleague Mariana Gross said: “Susana, you are a power of faith and love. you need!”. Other journalists such as Renata Capucci and Lilian Ribeiro also took the opportunity to show solidarity.