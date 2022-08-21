Tadeu reveals that he does not intend to marry Zefa in Pantanal

Thaddeus (José Loreto) is getting closer and closer to Zefa (Paula Barbosa), and the relationship between the two seems to be going in the best possible way, but a decision will completely shake everything that has been built so far. In the next chapters of wetlandFiló’s son (Dira Paes) will reveal to his girlfriend that he does not intend to marry her.

Zefa always told Tadeu her desire to get married and start a family, emphasizing that she would only give herself completely to him after the wedding. This left the pawn very frustrated, as he finds it difficult to hold on every time they are together, but his girlfriend remains firm in his decision, as she has always been based on his principles.

Zefa says that she will only sleep with Tadeu again after the wedding. Source: Reproduction/Globo

It turns out that at a certain point, Tadeu tells Zefa that he has no intention of getting married, leaving her somewhat disappointed, but still the two are together for the first time. However, this event leaves Filó’s assistant very apprehensive and regretful, as she went against her beliefs and immediately goes to seek protection with her employer, as she does not know what to do. José Leôncio’s wife (Marcos Palmeira), in turn, is furious with her son for not wanting to get married, because she knows how important it is to his life.

Now, the relationship between the two will be shaken, as Tadeu will be even more frustrated to find out that Zefa will only sleep with him again after the wedding, and he doesn’t intend to change his mind again.