‘Tell the truth’, says mother of young man killed after police approach in São Gabriel; father recalls son’s dreams; VIDEOS | Rio Grande do Sul

His mother, Rosane Machado Marques, demanded truth from the military police involved in the approach against the child. A sergeant and two soldiers have been in preventive detention since Friday. The three, whose names were not disclosed, were taken to a military prison in Porto Alegre this Saturday after the custody hearing.

“Let them tell the truth to us, what they did. Let one of them at least speak, let them touch their hearts. Let one of them speak what they really did to Gabriel”, he said.

‘We just want justice’, says uncle

‘Soul of the class’, say colleagues and teachers

‘I couldn’t be with him to help’, says father of young man killed after police approach

The father, Anderson da Silva Cavalheiro, recalled the dreams of his only son. Despite living in Guaíba, Gabriel decided to enlist in the Army in São Gabriel, where some relatives lived, because he thought that in the city on the Rio Grande do Sul border he would have a better chance of being drafted.

“His dream was to enlist, serve, marry a little girl he had here, Xaxá, buy him a place and take care of the horses,” he recalled.

The father highlighted that he was always with his son in Guaíba.

“My biggest pain is that here I couldn’t be with him to help”, he lamented.

1 of 4 Mother and father of Gabriel Marques Cavalheiro, young man killed after police approach in São Gabriel — Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV Mother and father of Gabriel Marques Cavalheiro, young man killed after police approach in São Gabriel – Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV

The victim’s body arrived in São Gabriel after expertise at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Santa Maria, in the Central Region. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Gabriel’s relatives and friends attended the wake on Saturday afternoon. The funeral is scheduled for Sunday (21).

Body of young man killed after BM approach is veiled in São Gabriel

Protesters took to the city streets to protest. Many did not know Gabriel, but they joined in the family’s grief. Posters with pictures of the boy were taken by some people. From the top of the buildings, there were nods of solidarity.

“I can’t accept it. It’s a little shameful about that. Our security is doing this nonsense with a child who was going to serve the barracks. We are shocked”, said retired Samuel da Trindade.

2 of 4 Protesters call for justice in the investigations into the death of Gabriel Marques Cavalheiro, in São Gabriel — Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV Protesters demand justice in the investigations into the death of Gabriel Marques Cavalheiro, in São Gabriel – Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV

On Friday night (12), Gabriel was at his uncle, Antônio’s house. According to the family’s lawyer, he asked if he could have a beer, which he was allowed to do.

Later, the uncle lay down and heard the sound of the door being slammed. Imagining that the young man had gone outside to smoke, Antônio ignored the fact and slept. It was only to notice the absence of the nephew the next day

“He called around 10:00, 11:00. He thought he might have gone to a close relative’s house. The family started looking for him and couldn’t find him. In mid-afternoon on Saturday, they called his parents in Guaíba, and they They went to the Civil Police to register and, since then, the incessant search began”, says Rejane.

3 of 4 Disappearance of Gabriel Marques Cavalheiro, 18, in São Gabriel, completes a week this Friday (19) — Photo: Personal Archive/Reproduction Disappearance of Gabriel Marques Cavalheiro, 18, in São Gabriel, completes a week this Friday (19) — Photo: Personal Archive/Reproduction

The main witness and author of Gabriel’s last known images is neighbor Paula Beatriz Lima da Silva. She testified to the police and said she was with her daughter and a goddaughter when Gabriel stopped by the fence of her land and started screaming the name Paula.

As he didn’t know him and it was already late, he decided to call the Military Brigade. “I saw a lot of movement of the dogs. He was forcing the gate, trying to get in. I got scared, I didn’t recognize the boy. I saw that he wasn’t from the village, he wasn’t from the city, I called the Brigade”, he told the RBS TV.

Security camera footage shows the Military Brigade vehicle arriving at the scene. Paula Beatriz says that Gabriel was approached by three police officers, immobilized and handcuffed. Because she was against the way the young man was treated, she began to record videos and photos with her cell phone. The recorded images show Gabriel being driven towards the vehicle. See video below.

“I called the Brigade with the intention of removing him, but not to do anything against it”, said Paula.

Video shows approach to missing young man in São Gabriel

Then, according to the neighbor, the car left for the right side, towards the town of Lava Pés. According to Gabriel’s mother, Rosane Machado Marques, the police said that the young man was calm, had his handcuffs removed in the car and would have asked to be left there, where he would hitchhike to a chalet on this side road.

“He was approached, nothing irregular was found with him, and he was released”, says Major Aníbal Silveira.

In testimony, the police officers involved in the action confirmed that they took the young man to the town of Lava Pés, 6 km away from where the approach took place. But the family rejects the version, as the young man did not live in the municipality and did not know the region.

In addition, according to the family’s lawyer, the security camera of a school and the path indicated by the police car’s GPS show that the vehicle entered the dirt road directly at 0:05 am, returning around 0:12 am. However, due to the low quality of the image and the fact that the windows are closed, it is not possible to identify who is inside the car.

“Go to Lava Pés if you need to go. There are some houses, a lumber mill, a rice mill. The asphalt ends and a dirt road begins. The passage of people and cars is minimal, especially at night time” , describes Rejane, who is from the city.