The end of social networks is closer with changes to Facebook

Social media as we know it today may be nearing its end — or nearly so. Your friends’ posts will still be there and so will yours. But the model that established Facebook seems to be in decline because of TikTok. In other words, in the new world, platforms focus more on “bomb” content and less on their social connections.

The signs of change are everywhere. “The feed is moving from being guided by the people and accounts you follow to being guided by artificial intelligence (AI) recommended content, even if you don’t follow the creators who posted the content,” said Mark Zuckerberg, president of Facebook, to investors last month.

Before him, Blake Chandlee, TikTok’s global president of business solutions, described how he saw his competitor. “Facebook is a social platform. They created their algorithms based on social connections. We are an entertainment platform. The difference is big,” he told the channel. CNBC.

It is a distance that Zuckerberg intends to shorten, becoming more like his Chinese rival. At the same meeting, the founder of the social network said that about 15% of content on Facebook is suggested and displayed through AI and does not depend on who you follow – the percentage is slightly higher on Instagram. For next year, the executive’s objective is to reach the 30% mark in both services. This should put in the feed, mainly, short videos posted by strangers, main pillar of the TikTok model.

Part of this movement can already be seen. Last year, Instagram added Reels (its short video tool) to the feed and started recommending this content among the posts of family and friends. This year, the insistence on video recommendations even caused criticism from the app’s users.

Facebook popularized social media in the 2000s Photograph: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files

Adam Mosseri, president of Instagram, backtracked on the changes, but indicated that he has not given up on applying them. to the website platformer, he said: “We need to take a big step back and rearrange. When we learn enough, we come back with some new idea.”

Whatever the new onslaught, the social component seems to have been left behind. “The need for social media — and its more traditional meaning — is less than it was 10 years ago. With the devices we have, we’ve found other ways to connect with our friends and that doesn’t necessarily require a dedicated platform.” Estadão Matt Navarra, British social media consultant. “Networks to connect with friends and family are losing their value and the use of social media is changing.”

It is a paradigm shift that spans decades. The idea of ​​groups of people gathered online around common interests was first described in 1993 by American academic Howard Rheingold, who coined the term “virtual community”. In 2003, Friendster borrowed some of Rheingold’s concepts to officially usher in the era of social media.

In later years came a flurry of services that bet on connections between people known as the driving force of online content. Brazilians, for example, fell in love with Orkut in 2004. In the same year, Zuckerberg created Facebook at Harvard University. The premise of the services was to bring together people from the same social circles and allow the sharing of interests.

It was Zuckerberg, however, who best understood the power of content mediated by relatives and friends. In 2006, he launched Feed, which not only allowed people to connect, but also to share posts — three years later, Facebook added the Like button, which gave a sense of the popularity of what was published. The format became standard and became the definition of a social network, which influenced services like Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

It was so successful that, over the next decade, Facebook struggled to preserve the format. In 2016, the company started to prioritize the publication of acquaintances in Feed to the detriment of pages, including journalistic vehicles. In 2018, there was a new effort of the type. At the time, success was worth the effort, even if there were serious problems — Facebook documents revealed that this type of distribution increased rants.

Something was, however, about to change.

Adam Mosseri, president of Instagram, had to go back on some changes to the platform after criticism from users Photograph: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach/File Photo

Launched in 2018, TikTok ignored the idea of ​​connecting with acquaintances from the start. The company, which calls its app an entertainment platform (rather than a social network), has focused on content creators and smart editing tools. The impact was immediate.

YouTube, which consolidated itself with long videos, was forced to look at short productions and launched Shorts in 2020. The impact, however, was almost nil for a simple reason: the secret behind TikTok was in its distribution algorithm and recommendation, which prioritizes user entertainment above all else.

For Edney Souza, professor at ESPM, we are in transition to a time when platforms will be much more committed to being an eternally connected “TV” than an environment of people in our daily lives. “We’ve come out of the social media age and into the social media age,” he says.

“You wouldn’t have this transformation from a social network into an entertainment vehicle if people weren’t in front of their cell phones as if they were a television screen”, says Carlos Affonso Souza, director of the Institute of Technology and Society of Rio de Janeiro (ITS- River).

The transformation means that we have moved from the age of connections to the age of algorithms. “There has been a change in the way people use social media over the last couple of years, as well as a change in people’s needs and expectations of social media in general. The main media platforms now have to adapt to this new era”, explains Navarra.

In numbers, the need for changes from giants like Facebook is clear. In February, the platform registered a drop in users for the first time in history: the social network lost about 500,000 daily users globally in the last three months of last year. Last July, the company recorded the first drop in revenue since its founding: US$ 28.8 billion in the quarter ended last June, compared to US$ 29 billion in the same period in 2021.

Still, according to an American ranking published by social media analyst SensorTower, Facebook has dropped from the top-10 most downloaded apps on Apple’s iOS 97 times — in 2022 alone. In comparison, that’s only happened seven times. times in the entire past year.

If numbers are the only thing that matter, social media really seems to have come to an end. But there are people who see the changes in a more optimistic light. “I believe that the movement of Instagram towards TikTok is not a sign of weakness of the networks, but of strengthening”, says Souza.

He claims that platform models are not static and changes are part of an evolution. “Instagram itself began to shift its focus away from social connection, when it gave rise to the influencer culture. Suddenly, people started following strangers,” he says.

And for those who miss having the social connection as a mediator of content, there are still services that do that — Instagram itself allows accessing a tab with only your contacts. Not to mention services like LinkedIn, focused on professional social connections, and BeReal, a French network that allows users to post just one photo a day to their friends.

“Perhaps social connection will become a niche feature at the moment. But who knows, this may not come back in fashion in the future?”, says Souza.