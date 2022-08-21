The musical ‘Clube da Esquina – Dreams don’t age’ premieres in BH – Cultura

The production is directed by Dennis Carvalho and musical direction by Alexandre Kassin, both newcomers to the musical universe. (photo: LEO AVERSA/DISCLOSURE)

It was here that the project began. And it couldn’t be different, because the starting point of the history of Belo Horizonte. Milton Nascimento’s manager for 15 years (1994 to 2009), Marilene Gondim had not seen him on stage for a long time, when she went to see him, in November 2015, at Cine Theatro Brasil Vallourec.

Excited after the show, she was going down the stairs of the theater when she met Márcio Borges. “Marcinho, I want to make a musical about the Clube”, she told the lyricist. She already had expertise, as she was the producer of “Elis, o musical”, which, at that time, was touring Brazil.

It makes perfect sense that, seven years later, “Clube da Esquina – The dreams don’t age” begin its season in BH – a city worth reinforcing, which will also see Milton’s farewell stage, in November. With part of the team that worked on the musical about Elis Regina and director Dennis Carvalho at the helm, the show premieres this Friday (19/8) at Sesc Palladium. The season runs until the 28th of this month.

Of projects of the kind, Dennis Carvalho, who left Globo a few months ago after working at the station for 47 years, had so far directed only “Elis, o musical”. “I was more ‘green’ in this business, so I was more nervous about ‘Elis’. But the thing about the profession is that there’s always a challenge, so you’re always nervous. And we only rehearsed with the actors in Rio. When we arrived here at the theater, the rehearsals started to be with light, musicians. very exciting,” he says.

Márcio Borges (Rmulo Weber) and Milton Nascimento (Tiago Barbosa) in the musical scene, which is based on the book “Dreams don’t age – Histrias do Clube da Esquina” (1996), by Borges

(photo: LEO AVERSA/DISCLOSURE) It’s a musical, but it’s far from Broadway format. “A Brazilian musical has nothing to do with choreography. And also in the documentary. We count on those beautiful songs, and actors and singers, all young”, comments Carvalho. A friend of Milton’s for 40 years (the singer and songwriter is even the godfather of one of his daughters), the director visited his house in Rio two weeks ago. “He likes to watch soap operas, he was joking and laughing. And he was curious, ‘Who’s going to make me?’.”

The answer lies in Tiago Barbosa, 37 years old. The actor and singer from Rio de Janeiro won the world in 2013, when he played Simba, the protagonist of the musical “O rei leo”. His career took off, and Barbosa moved to Spain seven years ago, where he continues to act in shows of the genre.

“In the last three months I’ve been listening to Milton a lot. And that’s when I started to understand the sensations his music provokes: nostalgia, empowerment. When he hits the highest notes, where does his inspiration come from? African, ancestral. try to do it as honestly and sentimentally as possible” Tiago Barbosa, actor, interpreter of Milton Nascimento in the musical

The invitation to play Milton brought him back to Brazil. Until then, he visited the country annually, for a short season, in which he performed his show, “Estrada”. The repertoire included “Nothing will be like before” (Milton and Ronaldo Bastos) and “Travessia” (Milton and Fernando Brant). But he had never seen a Mineiro show. Last month, he sat in the front row of Milton’s presentation of “The Last Music Session”, in Rio de Janeiro.

“The notes that Milton reaches are quite difficult. I come from a place other than Broadway, and here is Brazil. Everything I had to lose to work abroad I went to rediscover now to be able to do it”, comments Barbosa. To play the singer-songwriter, he lost almost seven kilos, let his hair grow out (but he uses wigs on stage) and immersed himself in music production.

“In the last three months I’ve been listening to Milton a lot. And then I began to understand the sensations that his music provokes: nostalgia, empowerment. When he hits the highest notes, where does the inspiration come from? african, ancestor. I tried to find this place to try to do it in the most honest and sentimental way possible”, he adds, who plays almost 15 songs. Cast

Barbosa leads a team of 16 actors and singers, selected from 300 candidates. The main cast includes Cadu Libonati (L Borges), Daniel Haidar (Fernando Brant), Vitor Novello (Wagner Tiso), Tom Karabachian (Beto Guedes), Rmulo Weber (Mrcio Borges) and Gab Lara (Ronaldo Bastos).

In the opinion of Dennis Carvalho, in addition to musical production, friendship is the most striking aspect of Clube da Esquina’s history. “This is what I learned from Bituca for a lifetime. A friendship can survive everything, and when we read the history of the Club, we discover that one becomes friends with the other, and with the other.” To form the cast, the director made use of three criteria: acting, singing and physical resemblance, “if possible”.

The musical’s team features well-known names in the field, such as lighting designer Maneco Quinder and costume designer Marlia Carneiro. The music director, however, is a newcomer to the genre. Musician, composer and producer, Alexandre Kassin has worked with several greats, such as Caetano Veloso, Los Hermanos, Jorge Mautner, Erasmo Carlos, Vanessa da Mata. But he had never done anything like a musical.

“Even not following the world of musicals, when I watched, I thought about the way the music was performed, which is very different from a record or a show. You have to calculate the music tempo for the dialogue, for example. What always fascinated me was the operatic side of the thing”, says Kassin.

For the project, he set up a base band with six musicians. Kassin basically worked on the original arrangements of the 25 songs that make up the repertoire. “I was absolutely respectful, I tried to take it as much as possible as . What I changed was for it to serve the scene, a little more rhythm in a song, for example, to give more impact (to what happens on stage)”, he continues.

The classic harmonies of the Clube’s musical production had different degrees of difficulty when transposing them into the musical. “There are simple things and others that are so complicated that there is no other point of view (than the original)”, says Kassin, citing “Saudades dos aavies da Panair” (Milton and Fernando Brant), as one of them.

“I was absolutely respectful (to the songs), I tried to take it as much as possible as . What I changed was to serve the scene, a little more rhythm in a song, for example, to give more impact (what happens on stage). “ Alexandre Cassin, music director

But the song that gave the most work was “Travessia”. “As incredible as it sounds, but as a number, its realization was complicated. It has many subtleties and it was the one we had to repeat the most (in rehearsals). For me, the moment of falling back in the musical is unforgettable. The ‘Travessia’ that Tiago made history”, comments the music director.

This weekend, the musical’s premiere will be a trial by fire for the cast, as many of those involved in this 50-plus-year story will be in the audience. L Borges, by the way, recently met the actors, who went to his concert in Rio.

Milton’s partner on the anthological (and fifty) album “Clube da Esquina” called everyone to the stage and, moved, told the audience that that night he was getting to know “my mother, my father, my brothers”.

After BH, “Clube da Esquina – Os dreams don’t age” goes on for a single presentation, on September 2, at Centro Cultural Usiminas, in Ipatinga, and for seasons in Rio de Janeiro (from 9/9, at Teatro Riachuelo ) and in So Paulo (from 28/10, at Teatro Liberdade).

Dennis Carvalho and part of the musical team will do a workshop on the creative process of “Clube da Esquina – Os dreams no aging”. The meeting will be aimed at actors, musicians, directors and producers of the performing arts, as well as students. The chat will be on Friday (26/8), from 10 am to 12 pm, at Sesc Palladium. Free registration through Sympla. “CLUBE DA CORNER – DREAMS DO NOT GROW OLD”

Premieres this Friday (19/8), at 8:30 pm, at Sesc Palladium, Rua Rio de Janeiro, 1046, Centro. Season until 28/8. From Thursday to Saturday at 8:30 pm and Sunday at 7 pm. Duration: 120 min. (15min break). Tickets: Audience 1: R$ 240; Audience 2: BRL 220; Audience 3: BRL 190; Audience 4: R$ 75. Total referring values. sale at the box office and on the Sympla website.