The Predator | Producer cites Alien and hints at the future of the franchise

Producer of The Predator: The Hunt, John Davis celebrated that this film put the franchise in the spotlight again (this time, in a positive way).

Not only that, there really is an expectation for future projects, and some clues have already been given.

‎”Well, maybe there is an origin story (of the Predators), right? Maybe there’s another Alien vs. Predator, in a different situation. And maybe there will be a new modern version. And maybe there is something somewhere in the middle of it all.”

I told Variety.

“I think this character may appear in different historical periods.”‎

Responsible for Yautja’s movements in the new movie, Dane DiLiegro admitted that he would like to see the franchise explore other historical periods.

The actor says his favorite is Feudal Japan, providing a conflict against samurai.

“‎I would love to see Predator fighting some samurai. That would be really cool. It’s a very interesting time, with the armor and all. I believe it would also bring a great artistic opportunity.”‎”

The Predator: The Hunt is available on Star+, and the plot follows Naru (Amber Midthunder) as a Comanche woman who was raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters that roam the Great Plains.

So when danger threatens her camp, she decides to protect her people.

The prey she pursues and ultimately confronts turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying confrontation between the two adversaries,

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the franchise has highlighted Native American culture, as the comic book series Predator: Big Gamereleased in 1992, did just that.

Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Street) is the director, while Patrick Aisonwho has worked on projects such as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and treadstonetakes care of the script.