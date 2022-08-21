The time has come for those who are MEI to take money at 1.75% interest per month

Starts on Monday, 22, the new phase of the Emergency Program for Access to Credit (peac) of the National Development Bank (BNDES). With the participation of the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI), the program launched during the Covid-19 pandemic returns and this time including those who act as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI).

Read more: What will be the rules to become a MEI in 2023?

As the bank explained, the intention is to release R$ 22 billion for the segment within 16 months. Therefore, the new program will be in effect until December 2023. The funds must be allocated to the company’s working capital and other investments.

Credit terms for business owners

The amounts offered can range from R$1,000 to R$10 million, depending on the size of the company. The payment term can be up to 60 months. In the grace period (minimum period to pay the first installment), it varies from 6 to 12 months.

About 40 financial institutions have already qualified to operate the credit line. The program establishes that banks must limit the interest rate to, on average, 1.75% per month.

“The idea of ​​prioritizing guarantee funds for MEIs and MSMEs encourages the Brazilian financial market to operate with this segment. By granting guarantees to those who bill up to BRL 300 million per year, FGI PEAC increases the appetite of banks to grant credit with more favorable conditions to customers,” the institution said in a note.

Finally, in addition to BNDES credita new round of the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (pronampe) began in July, whose objective is to provide credit of up to R$ 50 billion to micro and small entrepreneurs, as well as those who act as MEI.