These 4 Foods Can Make Joint Pain Worse

Sometimes it can happen that someone feels some joint pain and wonders what could be causing such discomfort. While there are several reasons why someone may experience consistent joint pain, one of the most common reasons is arthritis and it is good to be aware of it. Keep reading and find out what the foods that can make joint pain worse.

Read more: Snapping your fingers: what are the consequences of this act for your health?

Although joint pain is caused by some condition, and there are medical treatments, food is a big contributor to the improvement or worsening of the symptoms of those who have this condition.

Foods that make arthritis symptoms worse

It turns out that food can be our health ally and also harm us a lot, that is, it can also become an enemy. In these situations of persistent pain, the discomfort caused by these joint diseases can be alleviated if certain foods are avoided.

Casein, which is present in milk and milk products as a protein, increases inflammation, which promotes discomfort in the affected area. Therefore, a good idea would be to replace this protein with the one present in vegetables and greens (even plant milk, if it is of good origin).

People with arthritis and other joint diseases should avoid or reduce the consumption of refined carbohydrates and added sugars in their diet. That’s because they are highly inflammatory and can trigger flare-ups or exacerbate persistent pain.

Another aspect is about the excessive consumption of red meat that increases the risk of inflammation due to the increased production of ferritin. Therefore, it is better to choose fish or chicken that are lower in iron to avoid swelling and pain, especially if you consume too much.

Coffee can be good for many things, but caffeine is not a good idea for people looking to relieve inflammatory pain. This stems from the fact that it can lead to a reduction in vitamins and minerals and worsen inflammation. If you love coffee, look for decaf options.

Stretching to improve your pain

If you have a condition related to your joints, doing stretches cautiously can help maintain mobility and range of motion and relieve joint pain. Even because not moving will certainly worsen the conditions and symptoms of pain.

In this way, stretching is excellent if it is performed under the guidance of a professional in the area, for example, under the supervision of a physical therapist who must pass specific exercises for the joint that is painful.