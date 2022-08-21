These rare 50 cent coins can be worth up to R$1,800

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Will the new PEC set Aid Brasil at R$ 600?

Many Brazilians keep older coins and banknotes at home just as a souvenir, but what many do not know is that there are a number of coins that are considered rare for collectors, also called numismatists.

There’s no secret to finding out if the coin you’ve been keeping for years is rare or not. However, the first thing to do is look for information about it, such as how many of them were generated at the time or if they have any printing errors.

Brazilian rare coins

There are coins issued just two decades ago that can be worth more than R$1,000, depending on the state of conservation. Check out some of them below:

Currency of BRL 0.50

Circulated in 2012, the BRL 0.50 coins have an error: the zero is missing. Many collectors are looking for this coin precisely because it contains the flaw. Therefore, they can be worth up to R$ 1.8 thousand.

R$1 coin commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights

Issued in 1998, the commemorative coin is in great demand among numismatists and its value can range from R$200 to R$300.

R$1 coin to commemorate the delivery of the Olympic flag

Issued in 2012 to honor the delivery of the Olympic flag to Brazil, for collectors the coins can be worth between R$90 and R$120.

2016 Olympics BRL 1 coin

After the coin commemorating the delivery of the Olympic flag, the BC (Central Bank) issued 16 units of coins with different themes in honor of Brazil being the host country of the Olympics in 2016. Depending on the state of preservation of the pieces, they may be worth between R$20 and R$60, the complete collection can be sold for more than R$300.

Nubank will pay BRL 50,000 to the lucky person who answers questions

R$0.25 coin in honor of FAO’s 50th anniversary

Issued in 1995, the coins commemorating the 50th anniversary of the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) were limited to just one million units, making them one of the rarest in existence.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: SNEHIT PHOTO / Shutterstock.com