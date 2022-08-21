‘They didn’t give a chance’, says neighbor of teenager killed by PM – Gerais

Community fears reprisals from the PM and says there was manipulation of the crime scene (photo: Personal Archive/Reproduction)

Reports from residents of Vila Embabas, in the Nova Gameleira neighborhood, West Region of Belo Horizonte, denounce intimidation by the Military Police (PM) after a 15-year-old teenager was shot dead by police. The community disputes the PM’s version that the boy was armed at the time of the police action. The case took place on the night of this Friday (19/8). According to residents, the police were brutal and did not even let family members approach the body. “We didn’t even have the right to help him with dignity. They threw him like an animal into the car”, reported a relative of Pedro.

The community fears reprisals from the Military Police and also says that the crime scene was manipulated. According to witnesses, the military shot Pedro nine times and collected the capsules before the forensics arrived. “Another young man murdered by those who should protect us. We want justice,” he says.

Among those who knew the teenager, the opinion was unanimous: an affectionate, intelligent and polite boy. F do Galo, he liked to play in the street and used to play football with his friends in a field, near the place where he was killed. “That’s what he was doing yesterday. He was a happy young man, full of life”, comments Guilherme Gomes, Pedro’s neighbor.

Pedro’s family and friends contest the Military Police’s version that the boy was armed. “He was never involved with any of that. Unfortunately, they don’t want to know who is a criminal and who is innocent. They didn’t even give him a chance. They’re already shooting”, laments another neighbor, who preferred not to be identified.

In the PM version, there was a confrontation with criminals and the teenager would have pulled a gun to shoot at the police. According to the Bulletin of Occurrence (BO), the suspect in the white shirt pointed the gun at the agents, who, threatened, fired.

The soldiers involved in the case were detained at the headquarters of the 5th Battalion of the Military Police, after the incident ended last night, and released on Saturday morning.

The Military Police Internal Affairs has been following the case since the death of the minor was confirmed. The PM informed that it will manifest itself through a note. This report will be updated as soon as the corporation discloses the position.

Vila Barraginha

A little less than a month ago, another case of police violence drew attention in the state. In the incident, a military police officer shot a 29-year-old man, who was supposed to be the head of the drug trade, in Vila Barraginha, in Contagem.

The man shot was identified as Marcos Vincius Vieira Couto. In a press conference, the PM stated that Marcos would have reacted to an approach, trying to take the policeman’s weapon. However, the family has another version of the facts, saying that he collaborated during the approach.

He was rescued and sent to the Municipal Hospital of Contagem still alive, but died in the health unit. The policeman was released.

The PM also stated that the shots were fired with the aim of protecting the lives of the military and people. Marcos had three convictions for illegal possession of a weapon, six for drug trafficking and one for firearms.