They don’t get over it! Know which signs don’t forget past loves

When a relationship doesn’t work out, it always ends up breaking the hearts of those involved. And as everyone has their own way of dealing with frustrations in life, it’s very difficult to say how that person will behave in the face of the breakup, right? There are those who prefer to be alone for a while, but others invest in new loves.

However, we also come across a third type: those who simply cannot make the wound of the end heal. Yes, we’re talking about people who can’t let go of their ex in the past, so they keep carrying that feeling bitter in the heart for years.

What does the sign have to do with it? Believe me, some are more prone to this type of behavior than others. Will you be on the mentioned list? Check it out to rethink life and love too!

Table of Contents Bull

Twins

Lion

Fish

Bull

Taurus are people with a huge heart. They want to love everyone and they want to be on everyone’s side, so taking someone away from them can seem like such an unusual practice. It is very easy for them to add someone to their chest, as there is always room for one more, but when the story is to leave someone in the past…

Then things change. The most melancholy part of it all is that while the Taurus doesn’t want to accept that he should let go of his ex, the guy has already moved on and sometimes doesn’t even remember that this huge heart ever existed.

Twins

Geminis aren’t good at forgetting their loves, but at least they have an honest reason to do so!

They all believe that character and personality is what makes each person unique. Furthermore, everything that happens is an experience, be it good or bad. That’s why they think that even if they don’t feel anything for someone anymore, that person needs to be there. Especially so they always remember what happens when a relationship goes wrong.

Only then will they never forget the lesson learned.

Lion

The lion is super confident and very upbeat. We are really talking about someone with the self esteem up there. This may seem like a well-resolved thing to people, but it’s not quite like that.

It is precisely because you are so well with yourself that the question arises for the Leo: why did it not work out?

In other words, the sign that thinks they always do everything right is very afraid of having done something wrong.

Fish

And finally, let’s talk about Pisces. Those individuals who just don’t accept the end! How many chances need to be given before the person learns the lesson? They don’t even do this math, because they know they’ll give all they need.

These people always blame themselves. They believe that if such a thing had happened, everything would have been different. And so they continue on this path until the frustration is so much that they realize that it is no longer worth continuing.