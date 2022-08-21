This day of the week is preferred for scams; know when to protect yourself

Faced with so many crimes being carried out on the internet, it seems that it has become easier to understand the pattern behind the actions of the scammers. Did you know that there is a certain day and time preferred by criminals who apply online scams? So it is! Find out what they are and see how to protect yourself so you are no longer a victim.

Criminals are increasingly prepared and bold. They perfect practices to deceive a greater number of people and diversify the types of cyber crimes. And even with so much information available, there are still a lot of people falling for scams that could be avoided with a little more caution and attention.

Action of scammers

The reason why so many Brazilians end up being victims of thieves who steal people’s data and money is precisely the lack of attention to the way these individuals act. However, it only takes a little more attention to notice the signs that something is not quite right in the interaction between you. In fact, a survey evaluated the times and days preferred by criminals!

The intention is to help people become more and more attentive.

The survey is from Konduto, an anti-fraud system for online payments. According to the analyzed data, Monday is the most propitious. And when it comes to online scams, crimes happen more during the day.

That’s because they approach people during working hours or in the rush of the first day of the week, because that’s when everyone is less attentive and can become easy targets of the already programmed tricks.

According to the survey data, 17.48% of internet scam attempts were made on Monday, mainly because this is the day chosen by many companies to make telemarketing contacts offering products and services to customers.

This survey also identified the ideal period for crimes to occur, so be aware, as it is between 12:00 and 14:00. About 20% of the blows were recorded in this time interval.

Did you realize that this is also the lunch time of many? That is, it is that time of day when there is a little more time to resolve pending issues, such as shopping online and paying some of the bills. Therefore, pay close attention to fake websites and tickets that circulate around.