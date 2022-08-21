‘This money is not political’: taxi drivers comment on aid of R$ 2 thousand – 08/21/2022

José Vieira da Silva, 56, laughs with five other taxi drivers in suits, on Thursday (18), next to luxury cars near Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. “Last month I spent more than R$3,000 on fuel. This month, I don’t spend even half of it”, he says. “The maintenance of the car, which I stopped performing in the pandemic, I will do now. The help came at a good time”.

The luxury taxi driver — a modality in which the fares are more expensive, as are cars, and the professionals are bilingual — celebrated the R$ 2,000 he received from the emergency benefit, the taxi driver assistance. According to the federal government, the idea is to offset the effects of the increase in fuel prices, as was done with truck driver assistance.

Vieira is a taxi driver and truck driver. He took his smartphone out of his pocket and showed a photo of his truck, stopped at a gas station in Araçatuba (SP).

“I’ve never seen a situation like the pandemic, there was no equal. My truck is stopped. I prefer the taxi, because it gives more money — or rather, it gives less, but there is more,” he says. “Now, we are standing on our own two feet, but the government gave this help back there, at the height of the pandemic. At that time, it did nothing.”

For Vieira, the benefit has nothing to do with the elections. “If it were another government, it would also be possible to promote this aid, because we pay a lot of taxes, it will not weigh heavily on Brazil”, he ponders. “I’m not a bolsonarista, but I’m not a Lula either. This money isn’t even political, because it comes to help a lot of people.”

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, taxi drivers with a valid driver’s license and a license to provide the service registered with the city halls in force on May 31, 2022 are entitled to the benefit. totaling R$ 490.4 million.

‘Brazilians are complicated. Give him a sweetie and the guy already changes his mind. It’s a strategy’, says Luís Augusto Image: João de Mari/UOL

hang the license

A resident of Santo Amaro, in the south zone, driver Luís Augusto, 56, woke up at 5 am to start another day of work in Baixo Augusta. At 9 am, he was on the tenth passenger.

He almost didn’t have to “hang” his taxi driver’s license at the City Hall of São Paulo, during the pandemic, he says. Today, about to be forced to change his 2013 Chevrolet Spin due to the ten-year limit imposed by the municipal administration, he says he was unable to access taxi assistance.

“Whoever managed to get by by paying for fuel did, but there was a guy who even sold the car. Who couldn’t pay the debt and returned the license. point on Frei Caneca Street.

The traffic light turned red, Augusto stopped the car and opened the glove compartment to show a packet of documents. “In order not to lose the license, there is a taxi driver who deposits the document at the City Hall. It is the same as going into a college debt, you lock it up until you can get another car so you don’t lose your license”, he explains.

“The people [taxista] there is a group on whatsapp. We were chatting to catch up. The system is very flawed, because a lot of guys got help already, but there are some that are failing.”

For Augusto, the release of taxi assistance at this time is “totally political”. “Why didn’t it happen at that time that we needed it? Brazilians are complicated. Give him a sweetie and the guy already changes his mind. It’s a strategy”, he evaluates, before ending the trip of about 3 km that cost R $22.

‘I think everything comes at the right time’, says José Roberto David, about the Image: João de Mari/UOL

Flags

According to the Ministry of Labor and Pensions, taxi drivers will automatically receive the benefit on the Caixa Tem app or at the Caixa Econômica Federal branch. The government did not disclose the number of beneficiaries of the program, as this depends on information that will be provided by the city halls regarding professionals with a license to work in the cities.

Standing under a tree in downtown Bela Vista, taxi driver José Roberto David, 67, waits for a passenger he left at a nearby shopping mall. He says he is against the aid, but says he is trying to get access to the R$2,000. His expectation is to have the money in the account within ten days. “But it was not the time to give money to taxi drivers, it had to be given to truck drivers”, he comments.

Self-employed truck drivers, another key category for Jair Bolsonaro in the 2018 race, also received aid — which, in all, should benefit around 900,000 self-employed cargo carriers, according to government calculations.

“During the pandemic, there wasn’t even a vaccine, it’s hard to criticize the government. It’s a consequence of the coronavirus. It lowered the fuel after a lot of Bolsonaro’s fight for the governors to lower the ICMS”, says David.

“I’ve been working as a taxi driver for 33 years, and the pandemic hasn’t bothered me at all, no. I worked, thank God, and I didn’t get covid. If you look at it and think ‘the government should have bought vaccine, lowered prices’, I think that everything comes at the right time.”

Two taxi drivers didn’t want to talk. One of them, stopped at a point on Campinas avenue, got out of the car with Brazilian flags in the window, antagonized the report and sent the TAB although.

‘There are many changes happening due to the election’, comments Everton Silva Image: João de Mari/UOL

‘It’s all political’

“I have nothing against taxi drivers,” says app driver Everton Silva, 26, as he drives through the streets of Santa Cecília. If they pay more taxes, he muses, “they have more rights than those who work at Uber or 99.”

A resident of Ferraz de Vasconcelos (SP), he was touring the capital of São Paulo for hours. “It would be good if we received help too. It’s hard to happen, because the taxi driver has a union, and app drivers don’t”, he adds.

wanted by TABthe São Paulo Autonomous Taxi Drivers Union did not return the interview request.

“There are a lot of changes happening due to the election. Taxi drivers are celebrating that the fuel has gone down, that they won government aid, but next year it will all explode again. It’s all political.”