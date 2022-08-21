Three new projects announced, with an investment of R$ 100 million

Sorocaba has increasingly won the trust of businessmen from the most diverse fields. Proof of this is that the city will receive, by the end of this year, three more new projects. Together, these companies will heat up the job market with at least 1,500 new jobs, both direct and indirect, and investments that exceed R$ 100 million.

Those who travel around the city — through several neighborhoods — can already perceive several other investments. In the Campolim region, for example, there are works in progress. Next to Av. Afonso Vergueiro is notable for other investments. In the north, east, west and south areas, it is possible to observe buildings. There is also a resumption of commercial real estate leasing.

ADN Construtora, which has its headquarters in São Carlos, already has a sales stand equipped in the west of the city and will operate, for the first time, in the real estate market of Sorocaba. About 500 new jobs will be created by the company, which foresees an investment of R$ 88 million in the municipality.

The other two companies were announced by Mayor Rodrigo Manga (Republicans), yesterday (19). One is a distribution center in the north of the Argentine company Mercado Livre. 600 job vacancies will be made available, with an investment of R$ 12 million.

Another project announced was the installation of the Applebee’s restaurant, in the Campolim region, which provides for 400 new jobs. Details about this investment will be announced in the coming days. “These projects will bring many benefits to the city. In addition to leveraging the economic growth of the municipality, different sectors of the market will benefit. This great news is the result of the growing trust of the business community in Sorocaba”, said Manga.

attractions

The region has a series of attractions to receive new investments, both in the fields of commerce and services, as well as in industry. Sorocaba, for example, has an excellent location, close to the main consumer centers in Brazil and on the axis of two of the main highways in the State of São Paulo: Castelo Branco and Raposo Tavares.

Sorocaba has a positive differential: it is considered a reference in support programs, with a policy of reducing bureaucracy and tax incentives, as well as for the legal security and permanent advice offered to investors, including during the post-operation process.

As the headquarters of the Metropolitan Region, Sorocaba has urban mobility, planned logistics policy, water infrastructure, basic sanitation, energy, natural gas, fiber optic connection, in addition to qualified labor. This all contributes to new job opportunities and, consequently, a significant improvement in consumption, driving increasingly positive numbers in the city’s economy. (From the Newsroom)