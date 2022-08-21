Ticiane Pinheiro gives a gift to Rafaella Justus

Presenter Ticiane Pinheiro impressed by showing details of the decoration of Rafaella Justus’ 13th birthday event

the eldest daughter of Ticiane Pinheiro (45), Rafaella Justus (13), won another party for her 13th birthday this Friday, the 19th. After celebrating the date on July 21st during a trip with her father, Roberto Justus (67), in the USA, the girl had another celebration.

In a space in São Paulo, the blonde’s heiress celebrated alongside friends, family and sisters, Manuella (3) and Vicky Siebert Justus (2), daughter of her father with the influencer Ana Paula Sibert Justus (34).

The place was all decorated with a theme of the city of London, England. With the typical colors of the place, red and blue, the party elements filled the space and created a London atmosphere. Everything was thought of by the organizer of the famous events, Andrea Guimarãeswho decorated Manuella’s and even the singer’s last birthday Ivete Sangalo (50).

In addition to the guests having their eyes enchanted by the decoration, they were also able to enjoy a buffet with many options and a complete sweet table. Treats and cake were also in the London mood. The teenagers were also treated to a bar full of non-alcoholic drinks.

On the social network, Ticiane Pinheiro shared records of the special moment and delighted. Rafaella Justus stole the show at the event with a red dress and shiny sandals.

