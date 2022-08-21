“Too cute”; Walking with her family, Virgínia Fonseca shows a look matching her daughter Maria Alice and the web praises

This Saturday (20), Virgínia Fonseca – who will be a mother for the second time – caused on the web with her daughter Maria Alice. The influencer decided to show a super special family outing. Virgínia wasted no time, and for the occasion, she combined the look with her little one, earning a lot of praise on the web.

Zé Felipe’s wife published a photo where she and the couple’s first daughter appear wearing a long dress with a blue print. Both also bet on a sandal, and Maria Alice completed the cute look with a little blue bow in her hair, leaving many people drooling over the beauty of the little girl.

In the post, the very drooling mom couldn’t contain herself and exploded with love writing: “going to lunch at grandma Poli’s house, with my mom”. Virgínia’s followers don’t miss the opportunity to stop by the post to say: “Too cute!”, reported one; “It’s a lot of cuteness together!”said another netizen. “So perfect!”wrote another follower.

The family also surrendered so much to the cuteness, the grandmother, Poliana Rocha and the father Zé Felipe, did not hold back and released their praise: “Love you!”said grandma proudly. “Loves of my life, you are beautiful!”, wrote Zé. Virginia is pregnant with her second child with singer Zé Felipe.