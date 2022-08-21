TSE closes deadline for inspection of ballot boxes by military personnel; Moraes and Defense Minister should meet

President of the Court should also meet with PF authorities and Rodrigo Pacheco

Nelson Jr./SCO/STF

Minister Alexandre de Moraes is the new president of the TSE



O source code of electronic voting machines it was available for inspection by the military and everyone else involved in the electoral process. The code is what determines how the ballot box will work on election day. They have been available since October 2021. In previous disputes, the opening of codes for analysis always took place six months before the election. Now, in 2022, that deadline ended last Friday, 19th. With the inspection time over, the expectation is now for a meeting scheduled between the Minister of Defense and the new president of the Superior Electoral Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Government allies believe that Moraes should heed new suggestions from the Armed Forces. Next Monday, the 22nd, before the meeting with the General Paulo Sergio Nogueira, Moraes will meet with the president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). On Tuesday, the 23rd, in addition to the Minister of Defense, the new president of the TSE will receive the director general of the Federal Police, Márcio Nunes de Oliveira, and the director of investigation and fight against organized crime, who is also from the Federal Police.

Before Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira requested extra time to inspect the structure of the electronic voting machines, which was attended by the TSE, Colonel Ricardo Santana had been excluded from the transparency commission of the electoral process, it was created by the TSE during the administration of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso. The military’s departure was determined by the former president of the Court, Minister Edson Fachin. The decision ended up displeasing the Army leadership, and, in the face of complaints on the last day at the head of the TSE, Fachin authorized the extension of the inspection time of the electronic voting machines and released the entry of nine more soldiers in the group that inspected the source code of the ballot boxes.

*With information from reporter Bruno Pinheiro