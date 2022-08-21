TSE denies Lula’s request for Bolsonaro to delete posts that relate the PT to the PCC

Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri also denied the request for the president to be fined and banned from making similar posts.

O Superior Electoral Court (TSE) denied, this Saturday, 20, the request of the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) for president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) delete the publications in which the PT and the party are associated with the First Command of the Capital (PCC). The decision is taken by Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri. In the post, Bolsonaro uses a video from a television report that brings the audio of a telephone intercept from the Federal Police (PF) in Operation Cracked. In it, a leader of the criminal organization says that the PT had a “hard dialogue” with them. Bucchianeri explained the reason for the decision. “Without exercising any value judgment on the content of the intercepted conversation, whether true or not, the fact is that the telephone interception brought up in the journalistic article shared and commented on by the represented is real, it occurred in the context of a certain operation coordinated by the Federal Police , so that the respective recording is authentic, which does not imply, I repeat, any analysis of merit on the origin, or not, of what was said by the people whose conversations were being monitored”, he justified. In addition, the minister denied the PT’s request for Bolsonaro to be fined and banned from making posts similar to this one.