TSE denies Lula’s request for Bolsonaro to delete publication that relates him to the PCC

The Minister of the Superior Electoral Court, Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, denied, this Saturday 20, the request made by former President Lula for Bolsonaro to be forced to exclude publications that associate him with the First Command of the Capital (PCC).

Bolsonaro published on his networks a video of a report from TV Record where there is an audio of a member of the faction, intercepted by the Federal Police within the scope of Operation Cravada, in which he says: “with PT we (sic) had dialogue. The PT had with us (sic) a lengthy dialogue”.

In justifying the decision, the minister said that she did not make a value judgment on the recording, whether it was true or not, but highlighted that the telephone interception is the object of a PF operation and is part of a journalistic report. The magistrate also said that it would be different if the narrative was constructed from untrue or decontextualized facts.

“Thus, without exercising any value judgment on the content of the intercepted conversation, whether true or not, the fact is that the telephone interception brought up in the journalistic article shared and commented on by the represented person is real, occurred in the context of a certain coordinated operation. by the Federal Police, so that the respective recording is authentic, which does not imply, I repeat, any analysis of merit on the origin, or not, of what was said by the people whose conversations were being monitored”, he wrote.

Bucchianeri responded to a lawsuit filed by Lula’s campaign alleging that the content constituted negative and uninformative early electoral propaganda, in addition to containing “a malicious and uninformative narrative that would have the objective of tracing some link between the pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the criminal organization called Primeiro Comando Capital, also known as “PCC”.