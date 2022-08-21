TSE minister orders social network to take down video of Eduardo Bolsonaro about Ciro

Minister Raul Araújo, of the Superior Electoral Court, determined on Friday 19 that Instagram remove from the air a video published by deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) about Ciro Gomes, the PDT candidate for the presidency of the Republic.

The video, published by the parliamentarian on the 15th, features edited excerpts from a lecture given by the pedestrian at the Brazil Forum UK, in Oxford (England). After publication, the PDT triggered the TSE.

In his decision, the minister justified that “the video, in fact, presents content produced to misinform, since the message transmitted with the publication is totally disconnected from the factual contexts in which the PDT candidate, Ciro Gomes, was presented. The clippings are manipulated with the aim of harming the candidate’s image, lending the sense that he would be contrary to the Catholic faith and hateful to Christians”.

He also added that the decontextualized editing of the video results in negative repercussions in the electoral scenario, which is an “object of concern” by the Electoral Justice.

“The protection of the right to truthfulness of information and the honor of the actors in the electoral process is a guideline for the Electoral Justice to exercise its role as a punctual regulator of the event”, concluded Araújo.