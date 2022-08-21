TV Globo would be planning new programming without the classic “Afternoon Session”; reason would be low ratings

The program, launched in 1974, became one of the main attractions on TV, but ended up becoming a weak point for the broadcaster’s audience.

According to the TV News website, the Globe is planning a new schedule for next year. However, the films would not be included in the news, which speculates a possible departure from the classic “Afternoon session” of the evening grid.

The program, launched in March 1974, quickly became one of the main attractions on TV, especially between the 70’s and 90’s, but ended up becoming a weak point of the network for bringing down the numbers of telenovelas reprized in the “Worth seeing again”.

Although Globo is dissatisfied with the performance of the attraction, the station has not yet ‘hit the hammer’ regarding the new programming. to invert the “Date” as “More you”for example, it took studies of about six months before announcing the novelty.

But, according to the website, there are two plans to replace the grid: put on a live entertainment program, with the aim of commenting on current affairs, or lengthen the schedules, placing this new variety program among the reruns of the afternoon soap operas. So, the “Globe Sports” would also gain more air time, and the “Newspaper Today” would start and end later.