UFC 278: Paulo Borrachinha beats Rockhold in bloody fight | combat

Rockhold tried to take the initiative and started with kicks and punches to shorten and seek the takedown. But, as he approached, he received a hard sequence of blows, got to his feet and began to be hunted by the Brazilian. Borrachinha started up, got a takedown with ease, got to mount, but lost his position. The fight was once again fought standing, and Rockhold landed good kicks to the waistline.

By the end of the first round, Rockhold looked exhausted and was on his knees. When he came back, however, he went for the Brazilian and gave the last gas, but the Brazilian resisted and, without haste, varied blows to the head and waist line. The American, who did not hide his tiredness, still received a punch in the genital region and gained time to recover. In the third round, Rockhold still shook Borrachinha twice, when he seemed to have no more strength, but Borrachinha absorbed it and, when defending a takedown, landed on top. He made the transition to the back, tried the submission, but the American defended himself until the end.