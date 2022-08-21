UN negotiates deal to curb overexploitation of the ocean

Representatives from around the world are meeting at the UN Headquarters in New York, in negotiations to save the oceans from overexploitation. Discussions will run until August 26, within the scope of the 5th Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity in Areas Outside National Jurisdiction.

Photo: Getty Images

Under discussion is the UN High Seas Treaty, a document that has been adjusted for a decade within the scope of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The goal is for 30% of the oceans to be included in conservation areas by 2030. Currently, only 1.2% is protected.

SDG 14

The theme of conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity is associated with Sustainable Development Goal 14 on the conservation and sustainable use of oceans, seas and marine resources.

THE The expectation is that a treaty will ensure the protection of marine life from activities such as overfishing and human actions such as maritime traffic which, combined with the threat of climate change, threaten marine life.

During the Oceans Conference in Lisbon, UN News spoke with the special envoy for the Oceans, Peter Thomson, who said he believed in consensus.

For Thomson, consensus will be reached even in a document with apparent gaps. He said he expects international harmony in Montreal, Canada, in December, when the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity, COP 15 will take place. Thomson says that no group of representatives or member countries wants to be an exception after previous consensus.

Red alert

After pointing out that it is always a problem to face the set of issues, Thomson believes that one never operates in isolation in a moment of consensus. He points out that the main driver of this agreement is the “red alert” launched by the Secretary-General on the risks to marine life. Peter Thomson thinks this year will make a difference with agreements on protecting life in the oceans.

For the scientific community, the threat to offshore ecosystems that have been poorly documented is a major concern. The risk is that many of them disappear before they are even discovered. By estimates, between 10% and 15% of marine species are already at risk of extinction.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs, Miguel de Serpa Soares, said that the meeting that is now taking place in New York marks one of several fronts of action in defense of the oceans in a session rich in discussions about the seas.

Serpa Soares explained how the negotiation of the new treaty on maritime biodiversity for areas beyond the territories fits.

fishing

“The name sounds very complicated, but this refers to the 70% of the oceans that are outside areas of national jurisdiction. The follow-up to the two principled agreements already reached this year, the issue of plastics in the ocean and the issue in the International Trade Organization on fisheries subsidies. This is the beginning of a long process that will continue over the years.”

One of the aims of the treaty is to drive action to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of the ocean for future generations for people who depend on the seas for their food, income and leisure activities.

According to the UN, Currently, two-thirds of the world’s oceans are considered international waters. where countries have the right to fish, transport and research.

The pandemic was one of the factors that delayed the international meeting. One of the agenda items is to resolve disagreements over what should be included in the future legal treaty.

Source: UN News