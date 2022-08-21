Understand what autoimmune hepatitis is, a disease that killed futsal player Pietra Medeiros | Sao Paulo

Autoimmune hepatitis is a rare chronic disease that affects the liver and is not contagious.

Last Friday (19), the futsal player Pietra Medeiros, 20, died of the disease. She had been hospitalized in serious condition since the beginning of the month with a diagnosis of this type of hepatitis.

The athlete played for Taboão Magnus, from Taboão da Serra (SP). On Wednesday (17), the player got worse and underwent a liver transplant, but could not resist.

Disease is more common in young women

Autoimmune hepatitis can occur at any age, but according to the Brazilian Liver Institute (IBRAFIG), it most often affects women in their 30s.

The immune system of patients with this type of hepatitis recognizes liver cells as foreign and therefore attacks them. The consequences are chronic inflammation of the organ, the development of hepatic fibrosis, which are scars on the liver, and also cirrhosis.

Autoimmune hepatitis develops in people with a genetic predisposition, and can manifest from contact with bacteria, viruses, medications, or other factors related to the environment.

Even so, according to IBRAFIG, it is not common for people from the same family to develop the disease.

The most common symptoms of autoimmune hepatitis are weakness, tiredness and malaise, in addition to pain in the abdomen and yellow eyes.

In a third of cases the disease appears in the acute form, with malaise, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, and it can also lead to sudden liver failure. In this situation, an urgent transplant is necessary.

Autoimmune hepatitis is treatable

Treatment of autoimmune hepatitis is done with immunosuppressive drugs, which decrease the activity of the autoimmune system and fight inflammation in the liver.

Women who have the disease under control can have children, as long as they do a strict medical follow-up during pregnancy and after the child’s birth.