“Unimaginable”, says PT after being excluded by a business entity in Florianópolis | Renato Igor

The Workers’ Party (PT) candidate for the government of Santa Catarina, Décio Lima, considers the fact that the Florianópolis Business Association (Acif) has excluded candidates from parties with “statutes that promote the adoption of socialism” “serious and unimaginable” of the project Prosperar SC – ACIF Eleções 2023-2026.

The column informed, this Friday (19), that the entity’s intention is that the candidates who are aligned with ACIF principles and values will participate in a series of activities so that they can talk more about the proposals and that they can build relationships with the association’s membership base, which represents more than 4,500 companies.

In a note released this Saturday (20), Décio Lima considered “a serious and unimaginable attitude in the context of the constant attacks that our institutions have suffered since 2019. In this case, however, the institution attacked is freedom of expression itself, a principle that only dictators have an interest in weakening”.

The PT member also stated that “nothing justifies that, in the middle of the 21st century, a business association has a posture comparable to the worst behavior we witnessed until the 1988 Constitution, our legal framework for citizenship and the rule of law. It is strange that none of my fellow candidates for the government of Santa Catarina have repudiated this foolishness”.

