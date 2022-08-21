Us at SUS – 08/20/2022 – Opinion

There was a time when the only “service” the citizen could expect from the state was an army that would protect the city from invaders. Gradually, a police force and something that we could very willingly call the justice system also came along.

Starting in the 18th century, more advanced countries added public education and, later, a pension system to the list. It was only after World War II that the explosion of services that characterize contemporary states came. And the most complex of them is, without a doubt, health.

Brazil, in a rare positive highlight, is the only middle-income country in the world to offer a free universal healthcare system to its population. And the SUS challenges, already immense before the pandemic, became even greater afterwards, as shown by a report in the Nós do Brasil series, in Sheet.

The underlying problem is, of course, underfunding. Although Brazil’s public and private health expenditures are even proportionally higher than those of developed countries, the game changes entirely when only government expenditures are considered.

In 2019, total disbursements reached 9.6% of Gross Domestic Product, compared to 8.8% in the OECD average. Public expenditure, on the other hand, was 3.8% of GDP, compared to 6.5%.

The pandemic opened up the essential role of SUS. While our performance in the health crisis was abysmal, it would be much worse without the health system.

The great willingness with which the population rolled up their sleeves to take the first doses of the vaccine, despite the insistent propaganda against Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has a lot to do with the confidence accumulated in several years of the national immunization program, touted as a one of the best of the world.

Be that as it may, the pandemic has put even more pressure on SUS. The demand for the services, which was already greater than the supply, was repressed for about two years. The long Covid call created a new category of users; something similar goes for mental health.

Although the system is being more demanding, it is difficult to imagine how its funds can increase permanently. Brazil is dealing with a severe budget constraint, exacerbated by the recent round of electoral spending. There is ample room for improvement in management, but this will not be enough to address all the shortcomings.

The best way is to cut some of the many inefficient subsidies and programs funded by the Brazilian state to increase resources for public health. Politically, it is, in most cases, a matter of confronting interest groups and their benefits.

