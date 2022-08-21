US Treasury accuses Russia of using Turkey to circumvent Western sanctions

In phone call, Deputy Treasury Secretary discusses efforts to increase and introduce more sanctions on Moscow with Turkey’s Deputy Finance Minister.

Sputnik Brazil – On Saturday, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, in a call with Turkish Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas, said Russian entities and individuals were trying to use Turkey to circumvent Western sanctions, it said. the Treasury Department.

According to Reuters, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to implement and enforce sanctions against Russia, a statement from the department quoted by the media said.

In late March, Adeyemo declared that those who tried to circumvent sanctions would be held accountable by Washington.

“What we want to make very clear to cryptocurrency trading, to financial institutions, to individuals, to anyone who is in a position to help Russia take advantage of and evade our sanctions: we will hold them accountable,” said the statement. deputy secretary.

However, as reported by The Financial Times yesterday (19), the Russian economy is performing better than many expected amid the sanctions. The Russian government’s quick response, which imposed capital controls and raised interest rates, stabilized the ruble and reduced the impacts of economic restrictions imposed on the Russian economy.

The publication also emphasizes that increasing oil sales to China, India and Turkey have replaced the European market, which is being closed to Russia.

