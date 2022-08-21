Usman’s defeat at UFC 278 keeps Anderson Silva as ‘unbeatable’ MMA record holder

Nigerian lost for the first time in 16 fights in the UFC, leaving Anderson Silva with a record for consecutive wins

In the main event of UFC 278 this Saturday, which took place in Salt Lake City, United States, Kamaru Usman was surprised and lost the welterweight belt to Leon Edwards.

The fight was a rematch from 7 years ago and ended with a different result 1 minute from the end of the fifth round. When everything seemed under control for the Nigerian, the Englishman landed a kick that made his face tremble. Usman went to the ground immediately without reaction and was knocked out.

At the beginning Edwards already “warned” what was coming and gave everyone a “scare” by being the first in UFC history to have a takedown against the Nigerian.

After the scare of the initial round, Usman was completely dominant, especially in wrestling, which made the difference in the rest of the match.

But with 1 minute remaining in the fifth round, Usman’s carelessness cost him dearly.

Usman knocked out on the ground at UFC 278 Getty Images

Usman had won all of his previous 15 fights in his UFC career and missed the chance to equal Anderson Silva’s record of 16 straight wins in the organization.

See below the results of UFC 278

Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman via 5th round knockout

Paulo Borrachinha defeated Luke Rockhold by unanimous decision

Merab Dvalishvili defeated Jose Aldo by unanimous decision

Lucie Pudilová defeated Wu Yanan by knockout in the 2nd round

Tyson Pedro defeated Harry Hunsucker by knockout in the 1st round

Marcin Tybura defeated Alexander Romanov by majority decision

Jared Gordon defeated Leonardo Santos by unanimous decision;

Sean Woodson and Luis Saldaña drew

Ange Loosa defeated AJ Fletcher by unanimous decision

Amir Albazi defeated Francisco Figueiredo by submission in the 1st round

Aori Qileng defeated Jay Perrin via unanimous decision

Victor Altamirano defeated Daniel Miojo by knockout in the 1st round