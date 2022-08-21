Vaccination point closes ahead of time and children are left without immunization in Manaus

Manaus/AM – The USF Ivone Lima dos Santos vaccination post, on Luís Corrente street, in the Coroado neighborhood, east of Manaus, closed the service before the scheduled time, leaving several children without immunization. The place was working as a vaccination point against poliomyelitis, on Saturday of health, which is part of D-Day.

This Saturday (20), children with delay in the basic vaccination schedule, from 0 to 14 years old, would receive the immunizer from 08:00 to 16:00. However, fathers and mothers were frustrated when they arrived at USF Ivone Lima around 3:30 pm and were informed that the service was closed. However, vaccination for adults was working normally.

The employees did not inform the reason for the closure before the determined time. A mother who, after work, took her son to get the vaccine, questioned why the vaccination had been terminated, and the employee replied that “complaints should be made to Semsa”.