Vélez receives punishment and Flamengo is ‘benefited’; understand

Flamengo will face fewer fans than expected in Argentina. That’s because Vélez Sarsfield was punished by Conmebol for what happened in the match against Talleres, in the quarterfinals of the competition. Confusion in the stands happened and Talleres fans were attacked.

Therefore, CONMEBOL decided to allow the match to be held in the stadium, but with the condition of closing the south sector of the José Amalfitani stadium, known as ‘Sur Alta’, where the confusion took place. That is, the place where the main organized supporters of the club are located. However, there was no direct punishment for the fans and the members must stay in another part of the stadium.

But the punishment means 6,072 fewer fans in the stadium. The total capacity of the stadium is 49,540 spectators. That is, only 43,468 seats will be occupied. Therefore, Mengão will hear fewer voices in the stadium and, in a way, benefit from the situation with less Argentine pressure.

In addition to closing the sector, Conmebol also fined the club US$95,000 (R$491,000) for the situation. Coach Medina also received a fine: 50 thousand dollars (R$ 258 thousand).

Dates of the semifinals between Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield

The Argentines welcome the Cariocas on August 31, at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the first leg. The return is at Maracanã, on the holiday of September 7, at the same time as the departure. Flamengo eliminated Corinthians in the quarterfinals of the continental tournament.

On the other side of the bracket, Athletico and Palmeiras make the semifinal. This means that if Flamengo advances, Libertadores will have another Brazilian final, the third in a row.

