VIDEO: Emotional after defeat, José Aldo is comforted by his wife backstage at UFC 278

In the most difficult moments of life, we expect a caress or hug from family and close people. After the defeat to Merab Dvalishivili in the UFC 278which took place last Saturday (20), the former featherweight champion and MMA legend Jose Aldo was comforted by his Vivianne backstage at the show, which was held in Salt Lake City (USA).

The loss to Merab may have been one of the last, or even the last, fight of Aldo’s career. In an interview with ESPN before the UFC 278, the Brazilian fighter said he intended to beat the Georgian, fight for the bantamweight belt (up to 61.2kg) and, soon after, retire as champion. With the setback for the training partner of the current category leader, Aljamain Sterlingthe former featherweight champion may decide to interrupt his career earlier than planned.

UFC athlete since 2011, Jose Aldo arrived at the event as champion of the under-65.7kg division, a position he held until December 2015, when he was knocked out by Conor McGregor in just 13 seconds. The Brazilian regained the title in 2016 and was soon dethroned again, this time by Max Holloway.

In December 2019, Aldo decided to migrate from the category he fought throughout his career and went to the roosters division. After two consecutive defeats, one in dispute for the belt, the manauara rocked the new weight range and even scored three consecutive triumphs, until the defeat to Merab in the UFC 278. The Brazilian athlete has a record of 31 triumphs and eight setbacks in the sport.

Watch the moment José Aldo is comforted by his wife backstage at UFC 278