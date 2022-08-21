VIDEO: F-22 fighter jets and WWII planes perform air show in Chicago, USA | World

Planes performed stunts through the Chicago sky this Saturday (20) on the return of the Chicago Air and Water Show presentations that were banned because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show was timed to feature the Blue Angels, the US Navy’s flight demonstration squadron, as well as the Golden Knights, the US Army’s parachute performance team.

F-22 fighter jets passed over spectators’ heads, while the P-51 plane brought a bit of WWII history to the city.

Spectators packed the viewing sites despite the threat of rain and thunderstorms that loomed over the weekend’s weather forecast. However, a brief waterfall brought the Saturday festivities to a temporary halt.

The Chicago Air and Water Show is the largest free show of its kind in the United States, according to the show’s website.

