VIDEO: F-22 fighter jets and WWII planes perform air show in Chicago, USA | World

Planes performed stunts through the Chicago sky this Saturday (20) on the return of the Chicago Air and Water Show presentations that were banned because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The show was timed to feature the Blue Angels, the US Navy’s flight demonstration squadron, as well as the Golden Knights, the US Army’s parachute performance team.
F-22 fighter jets passed over spectators’ heads, while the P-51 plane brought a bit of WWII history to the city.
Spectators packed the viewing sites despite the threat of rain and thunderstorms that loomed over the weekend’s weather forecast. However, a brief waterfall brought the Saturday festivities to a temporary halt.
The Chicago Air and Water Show is the largest free show of its kind in the United States, according to the show’s website.
Planes perform stunts at an air show in Chicago, United States – Photo: Reuters/Reproduction
F-22 fighter jets perform at an air show in Chicago, United States – Photo: Reuters/Reproduction
A paratrooper descends on the beach during an air show in Chicago, in the United States – Photo: Reuters/Reproduction