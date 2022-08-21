Video shows explosions and gunshots around hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia | World

Militants with ties to al-Qaeda attacked a hotel and took hostages on Friday. Somali security forces fought to break the siege and free people trapped there, an intelligence official said.

Gunshots were heard on Saturday outside the Hotel Hayat in Mogadishu, the Somali capital, where militants took hostages and killed at least 12 people. (See video below)

Video captures gunfire around hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia

The attackers broke into the Hayat Hotel using two car bombs, before opening fire. Somali Al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility.

“So far we have confirmed 12 people, most of them civilians, dead,” Mohammed, an intelligence officer who identified himself with only one name, told Reuters.

Gunmen held hostages on the second floor of the building, Mohammed said, and bombed the stairs to make access difficult.

The blasts sent huge clouds of smoke over the capital’s busy intersection. Explosion noises punctuated the night as government forces tried to take control of the hotel back from the militants, witnesses said.

The attack was the first major attack since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took power in May.

According to information from the AFP agency, the army managed to regain control of the hotel around midnight (around 18:00 GMT). “Snipers are dead”a commander told the news agency.

Until the last update of this report, there was no information about the hostages and how many people were released.