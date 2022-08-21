Vini Jr is compared to R9 after goal against Celta

He received the back of the defense, beat the defender on the run, pedaled over the goalkeeper, left him behind and just pushed into the nets. The description, which could fit so many of Ronaldo’s moves, actually serves the goal noted by another Brazilian for Real Madrid.

Tonight (20), Vinicius Junior’s great performance helped the Merengues beat Celta de Vigo 4-1. The shirt 20 collaborated with an assist and a goal. Due to the similarity, the latter earned him, in Spain, an immediate comparison with the idol of Real and the Brazilian team.

“@vinijr Nazário”, wrote the profile of the Spanish Championship on its Twitter account.

The Madrid daily As, on the other hand, published the video of Vini’s goal “in Ronaldo Nazário mode”, putting the goalkeeper to sleep, as the newspaper described:

“The Brazilian closed the match with a ‘mano a mano’ where he defined the play with a quality full of class and precision.”

Also from Madrid, Marca did not compare Vinicius Junior to Ronaldo, but only praised the “overflowing” Brazilian.

After receiving a beautiful pass from Modric, the Brazilian “resolved like the greats, after eluding Marchesín”.

In addition to the goal and assisting Valverde, Vini played a great game: he showed the boldness that is characteristic of him, he was not intimidated by Hugo Mallo’s marking and was essential, alongside Modric, the best on the field, to Real Madrid to build the rout away from home, at Balaídos Stadium.

With the victory in the first game after Casemiro’s departure to Manchester United, the Merengues reached six points and share the leadership of La Liga with Real Betis and Osasuna.