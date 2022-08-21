Vinicius Jr. reveals advice from Ronaldo who helped in a goal with a pedal in the face of the goalkeeper for Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr. reveals advice from Ronaldo who helped in a goal with a pedal in the face of the goalkeeper for Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr. pedaled in the goalkeeper’s face and scored for Real Madrid this Saturday

Vinicius Jr. shone once again this Saturday. The Brazilian pedaled towards the goalkeeper and scored a great goal in the victory of the Real Madrid over the Celta de Vigo per LaLiga. After the match, the striker revealed how cconversations with none other than Ronaldo helped in his submission.

“A great pass from Luka Modric, who has incredible quality and always asks me to run in space. Today I was very happy, I managed to have the tranquility that Ronaldo always talks to me, to be calm when you are face to face with the goalkeeper, that you have many options”, said Vinicius Jr. in an exclusive interview with ESPN.

“Today I had peace of mind, I had the right time to dribble, to be able to score a great goal and help the team, which is always the most important thing”, added the player.

With the result, Real Madrid went to 6 points and provisionally assumed the leadership of the Spanish Championship, taking the best in the tiebreaker criteria against Betis and Osasunawhich at this time also have the same score.

For the third round of LaLiga, Real Madrid returns to the field next Sunday (28), from 17:00 (Brasília time), for another commitment away from home, against espanyolbroadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

