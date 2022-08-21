Wanessa Camargo appears with her son in a show with Sandy

Wanessa Camargo appears gludadinha with the children in the new tour of Sandy

The singer Vanessa Camargo appeared clinging to the side of the two children in a show from the singer Sandy. The artist was married for about 15 years to the businessman Marcus Buaiz. From the relationship, two children were born. The firstborn José Marcus, 10 years old, and the youngest João Francisco, who is eight years old.

The news of the end of the marriage was full of rumors of a possible rapprochement of the artist with an ex-boyfriend. After a few months after the end of the union with the businessman, the daughter of Zezé Di Camargo was seen with actor Dado Dolabella. The famous and the artist were dating for about four years, the romance was marked by some breakups and reconciliations.

Since the split, Vanessa Camargo and her ex-husband were no longer seen together. Recently, the ex-couple’s youngest son celebrated his eighth birthday. At the time, the businessman did not celebrate the special date with his son and ex-wife.

However, Buiaz insists on being a present father. The boys are occasionally seen next to their father in various moments of fun. Even the kids will get beautiful rooms in Dad’s new mansion.

Already Vanessa Camargo very active on social media, she usually shows special moments with her heirs. On the night of this Thursday (18), for example, the artist made a special appearance in the new tour of the singer Sandy, which took place in the capital of São Paulo.

During the performance, Junior Lima’s sister welcomed her friend Wanessa on stage to sing the song “Leve”. Excited, Zezé’s daughter declares: “What a special night! Honored to take the stage by your side to sing this amazing song you shared with me, and today, it’s ours! Is that show prettier, my friend! You shine too much, too much! It was amazing!”.

Behind the scenes, the heirs of Zezé Di Camargo’s daughter and Zilu Godói, were stuck with the mother. In images shared on the singer’s social networks, she appears in moments of great affection with the puppies.

In one of the photos, she posed hugging her youngest and melted for him. “My companion backstage! I love it,” she said. In another photo, the singer appears next to her eldest son, while he is distracted on his cell phone. In the caption, she shoots: “I love it so much,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

