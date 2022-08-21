Was Leonardo betrayed by Poliana Rocha? Sertanejo woman about the game about betrayal

Leonardo’s wife for 25 years, Poliana Rocha never hid that she was betrayed by the singer and, be it in a good mood or in a reflective toneshe doesn’t refuse to talk about it. However, in a conversation with fans on social media this week, the tables were turned.

+ Leonardo and Poliana Rocha before and after! Couple surprises netizens with change. See photos!

Frequently asked about her husband’s infidelity in the past, Poliana, who went viral when she sent a message to an alleged lover of the sertanejo, was asked if she ever betrayed Leonardo. The journalist was succinct and limited herself to answering only “No”.

The word “No” was also enough for her to respond if she had been involved with other people while she was separated from the singer. It is worth remembering that it was during one of the couple’s separations that Leonardo had João Guilherme, his youngest son. The relationship has been controversial in recent days due to the absence of tribute to the young man on Father’s Day.

POLIANA ROCHA TURNED BACK AFTER LEONARDO’S BETRAYALS: ‘PERMITI ME FORDOAR’

Last year, the jumping around Leonardo was the subject of an outburst made by Poliana. At the time, she celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with the country singer, but was attacked by netizens.

“There are a lot of nasty comments calling me a horn, cuckold, that I was with him for money! But, in fact, they are judgments of mere people who don’t even know my life story, of overcoming! I even read some, but I felt sorry for the person who made the comment, not me,” she said.

Poliana does not hide her betrayals, but she is proud of her choice to rebuild her marriage with Leonardo. “Yes, I was betrayed, very open, I allowed myself to forgive, I got over it and built a beautiful family! The credit is mine, how am I going to feel bad?”, he asked.