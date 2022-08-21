Wesley Safadão reveals about health status after surgery recovery

The singer Wesley Safadão33 years old, opened the game about how your health care is going since recovering from a herniated disc surgeryin which he hastily interrupted his stage activities.

In an interview with journalist Isabelle Rosa, from the newspaper O Diathe artist said that he redoubled caution due to the procedure. “I will have to redouble my care, for sure. Keep my physical therapist close, but little by little I’m able to resume movements like jumping and dancing. Still not the way I would like, but soon I will be 100% somersaulting on stage.” said.

Wesley Safadão still made an analysis of the resumption of his musical performancesabout two years after the Covid-19 pandemic, and recent spine surgery. “I never imagined it would become something serious, as it was. I thought it would be a pain, like others I’ve had because of the hernia, but not that it would stop me”he explained.

Wesley Safadão then gave more details about his recovery. “It’s great, thank God. I always follow up, I’m taking good care of myself to be 100% soon. I still can’t jump too much, I’ve been risking moving a little more, but always carefully”reassured.

