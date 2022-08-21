‘What an honor to have been by your side’, says Stella Torreão, Claudia Jimenez’s ex-partner | Rio de Janeiro

The personal trainer Stella Torreão, with whom Claudia Jimenez was married for ten years, posted a message in honor of the actress this Sunday afternoon (21). Claudia died on Saturday (20).

“Oh, talented woman. What an honor to have been by her side; sea ​​flows out of my eyes and where are you to calm me down, put me on your lap, and say: ‘Cry… but remember that you are healthy’. And so we hugged each other. My love, may you already be in your mother’s arms “, Stella said in the post.

The actress was hospitalized at Hospital Samaritano, in Botafogo, in the South Zone of the city. She suffered heart failure at age 63. Claudia had suffered a heart attack in 1999 and has since had three heart surgeries.

Claudia Jimenez and Stella Torreão were married from 1998 to 2008. Whenever she mentioned the most important people in her life, the actress mentioned her family and her ex-partner.

“She is my soulmate. I feel like it was the first time I ever loved and the first time I felt loved. Now that we have become sisters, love never ends, something that only increases”, said the actress to Fantástico in 2014.

Actor, author and director Miguel Falabella, a friend of Claudia, highlighted that she was able to overcome prejudices and difficulties. He wrote the play “How to fill a wild bikini”, a hit starring the actress.

“She walked into my house on a weekday, sat down and said, ‘People just think I’m a clown. ‘Write a play to show I’m a good actress.’ Look at the legacy of this girl who won all the prejudices, all the difficulties”, he said.

Claudia was the interpreter of well-known characters such as Dona Cacilda, from “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo”, and Edileuza, from “Sai de Baixo”.