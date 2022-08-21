What are the advantages and disadvantages of C6 Bank?

Thinking about opening a digital bank account? Know your advantages and disadvantages of the financial institution!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What are the advantages of the Inter Gold card?

There are hundreds of financial institutions in Brazil, each with different services, such as cashback or points program, among others. With this large collection of banks, it is difficult to decide which one to open an account with. So today we are going to talk about C6 Bank and what are its advantages and disadvantages. Check out!

How does the C6 Bank account work?

C6 Bank is a digital bank with an easy-to-use account, in which it is possible to invest in fixed income assets, such as CDBs (Bank Deposit Certificates), pay slips, make transfers via TED and PIX, recharge the cell phone and loans, among other services.

C6 Bank offers its customers a traditional credit card, free of annual fees. For customers who want ample credit, C6 offers the Carbon Mastercard Black, which has an annual fee of 12x R$85.00, but has free access to VIP lounges at airports, discounts at partner stores, travel assistance, cabin upgrade and access to several free wi-fi networks, among other services.

What are the advantages of C6 Bank?

The C6 Bank digital account has a number of advantages, the main one being the exemption from maintenance and annuity fees. Check out other benefits below:

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

100% free transfers and withdrawals;

24-hour service via the app’s chat;

Large portfolio of investment in CBD;

Atom points program, which rewards each purchase by credit and debit.

What are the disadvantages of C6 Bank?

Although the advantages of C6 Bank are different, there are 3 disadvantages that need to be taken into account before opening an account. Check out what they are!

It does not have automatic yield;

Application suffers from instabilities;

High revolving interest rate, which can exceed 10%.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Diego Thomazini/shutterstock.com