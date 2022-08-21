What are the advantages of the Inter Gold card?

Check out the advantages of having an Inter Gold card and which are the discount stores offered by the digital bank.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Banco Inter is a digital bank widely used in Brazil, as it offers several services, such as Gold, Platinum, Black and Mastercard Microbusiness credit cards (for MEIS and PJ).

Thus, the most recent tool launched by the digital bank is the Inter Gold card, which is made available when the customer opens an account.

Inter Gold Card

First, this card is only released after opening the account, from then on the tool offers the following benefits:

Safe purchase protected;

Original extended warranty;

Mastercard Surprise;

Price protection insurance;

Mastercard special offers;

Mastercard Global Service.

How does the cashback of this card work?

Cashback is nothing more than getting part of the money back after a purchase. So, check out the values ​​made available by Inter:

Gold Cards – 0.25% cashback;

Platinum Cards – 0.50% cashback;

Black Cards – 1% cashback.

Discounts offered by Inter

In addition to the advantages already mentioned, Inter customers can also have access to exclusive discounts through the Inter Shop, the bank’s online shopping platform. Therefore, discounts offer special conditions for digital bank partners.

So, check out the stores that are affiliated to Inter:

Americans;

Amazon;

Centaur;

Shoptime;

Submarine;

Lenovo.

Advantages of having an Intercard

Here are the main advantages of having an Inter card:

Digital account;

Free annuity;

Multiple card;

Payment by approach;

Free and unlimited services;

International coverage;

Minimum income of one minimum wage, that is, R$ 1,212;

Minimum cashback of 0.25% on the value of purchases.

How can I apply for the Inter Gold card?

First, to apply for the Gold card, simply follow these steps:

Go to the card request page;

Click on “Request Card”;

Click on the option “Open your account”;

Install the Banco Inter app;

Finish the registration to open the account;

Click on “Cards” on the bank application home screen;

Finally, just wait for the credit analysis process.

In addition, it should be noted that the card limit is not disclosed in advance, that is, pre-approved. This is because the bank sets a limit according to an individual credit analysis.

