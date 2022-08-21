What is the difference between telework, remote work and home office?

Commonly people use the terms telework, home office and remote work synonymously. However, the terms have different definitions.

Commonly people use the terms telework, home office and remote work as synonyms, which basically correspond to the same thing. However, legally these terms have different definitions.

According to Mariana dos Anjos Ramos, who practices banking specialized labor law and holds a master’s degree from the USP Law School, the concept of remote work is the broadest one that refers to work carried out in a place other than the company in which the person works.

“Remote work is a genre – divided between telework, home office and hybrid work – in which there are activities carried out at a distance and with specificities”, Mariana told Istoé.

Bill

Approved by the Senate on August 3, the conversion law (PL) 21/2022, the result of Provisional Measure (MP) 1,108/2022, edited by the Executive, brought changes in the rules related to remote work.

According to Mariana, the bill uses telework as a broad term, which covers all types of remote work, which is a mistake. She considers that there is a relevant legal division between the two concepts: “Telework has its own rules, using computerized and telematic means of command, control and supervision, while the same rules apply to the home office as the worker who performs his activities in person. ” she explained.

Use of terms

For Mariana, the new law regulates hybrid work, which can be regulated by the rules relating to telework or face-to-face work, depending on what the contract provides.

“In this case, the legislator allows an agreement between employer and employee on working days and hours inside or outside the company’s premises. Anyway, MP 1.108/2022 did not pay attention to this differentiation and refers to all these modalities as ‘teleworking’ or ‘remote work’”, she concluded.

Thus, the use of the term telework is predominant, it appears 13 times in the bill. The term “home office” is not even mentioned. And the term “remote work”, as Ramos said, is used interchangeably, appearing eight times, most of them synonymously with “telework”.

