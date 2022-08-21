What is the “tomato flu” and what are the symptoms of the new disease

A new virus has been identified as being responsible for the outbreak in southern India of a disease dubbed the “tomato flu”. Confirmation of the existence of this new microorganism was made through a publication in the prestigious British scientific journal “The Lancet”.

Between the months of May and June, at least 82 children aged between 1 and 9 years, in the Indian states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, in addition to a few records in Odisha, presented an unusual cutaneous manifestation characterized initially by redness in several parts of the body, which progresses to the formation of many painful blisters, some the size of a tomato (hence the name given informally to the disease). For experts, the signs closely resemble those of smallpox.

The first data on the disease indicate that an adult in immunosuppressed conditions may also show symptoms of contamination by the new virus, but that would be extremely rare and unlikely. Health authorities in Kerala and Tamil Nadu have imposed strict measures on patients affected by the rashes caused by the virus, in an attempt to prevent infections from spreading to more parts of Indian territory.

Before the spots on the body, scientists and doctors reported symptoms similar to those of Covid-19, such as fever, malaise, general aches and respiratory problems, although less severe than those recorded in patients at the beginning of the pandemic. Laboratory analyzes ruled out a link between Sars-Cov-2 and the pathogen responsible for the “tomato flu”.

Two hypotheses, in general terms, have been investigated by science at the moment. The first is the possibility that the virus is a mutation of the one that causes the “hand-foot-mouth” disease, which is common in children in this age group and which maintains some similarities in symptoms with the “tomato flu”.

The second, say the researchers, is that the symptoms presented on the skin may be related to a kind of new final stage of diseases such as dengue and chikungunya, very common in that region of the planet and also caused by viruses, which are transmitted to from mosquito bites.

In Brazil and other nations of the Americas, the “tomato flu” has not yet been reported. To treat the symptoms, according to the doctors, the indication is isolation, at least while there are blisters on the skin and the wounds caused by it, rest and hydration, in addition to the possible use of paracetamol in cases where there is strong and persistent pain. introduce yourself.