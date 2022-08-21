What’s your weak point? This image betrays you and offers you some advice

Shall we be honest? We all have a weak point. We’re not talking like in movies or works of fiction, like Achilles and his heel. When we’re referring to real people’s real problems, these points of weakness are almost always emotional wounds that never fully healed.

These are things that make us anxious, sad and give us small crises. Things that even give us nightmares or completely keep us awake at night. In general, we all share the famous “glass ceiling” and are subject to suffering from something like that. Will figuring out which one is yours help in any way? Because we can provide.

Today’s test will identify your weakness, but it will also point out something that will guide you through it. To make this happen, just take a look at the image and choose a symbol. Then read what it represents.

Image 1

We are talking about the type of person who is afraid to deal with past traumas. You are a stuck person who is afraid of reliving the bad things you’ve been through. This causes you to miss out on new opportunities.

What we can tell you is that although we are indeed slaves of the past, we are also owners of our future. You know what it’s like to feel bad about something, but it must also be the way so that it doesn’t happen again.

This in no way means that you will never make mistakes, fall or feel hurt again, but now that you know the taste of pain, you have the right motivation to try not to feel that way again.

Image 2

perfectionism is disturbing more than helping in your life. Of course, doing everything with care and wanting the best result is always good, plus it makes you someone people can trust.

The problem is looking for perfectionism in things that are not even under your control. This will generate anxiety and frustration, so keep in mind that you can do your best, but you shouldn’t expect too much from what you don’t control.

Image 3

This one is about people with serious anxiety issues! It is as if the subject is trapped in the past, but being held hostage by the future. Everything makes him nervous and makes him gasp.

Quieting your mind and heart is no easy job, so a professional can help you with that with therapy. And more: the affection of the people they love can help a lot. So a fusion of help with the emotional help of those who care is all you need.