WhatsApp develops version for Windows that doesn’t need a cell phone

The Meta group finally launched another product based on the social messaging network, providing a leaner interface for computers. The officialization of the novelty took place this Tuesday, on the 16th, while tablets and other devices must wait for other configurations. Apple devices also have to wait for the next change.

After the definition of the WhatsApp Web version, the company realized that many people and companies like to use the application on the desktop. Thus, they began to search for a pertinent solution to the problem. Although it works normally in a browser, connectivity may fail and not all messages load quickly. Those who work from home and need stability complain a little about this situation.

WhatsApp for Windows should make communication even more convenient than the web version

Therefore, a different app was developed, thinking about the usability of an operating system. Therefore, just access the Microsoft Store to start using your number, dispensing with the login with smartphone identification in all accesses. The differences observed were the improvement of information loading, download speed and practicality.

Certain activities have been restricted in order to protect users’ privacy. It is not possible to share location, send chat links, video call or call contacts who do not have WhatsApp updated. Who uses the number on the iPhone, cannot delete messages so far, remembering that the model launched is simplified, but meets the main needs of the public.

