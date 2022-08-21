where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

Santos and São Paulo face each other today (21), at 19:00 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe is in 10th place, with 30 points, while Tricolor is right behind, with 29. Santos will have Soteldo’s debut, while São Paulo should save some holders to face Flamengo in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Premiere. O UOL Score also follows the duel in real time.

Stadium and time

The duel takes place in Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP). The match starts at 19:00 (Brasília time).

lineups

SAINTS: João Paulo, Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo and Lucas Barbosa (Luan or Carabajal); Lucas Braga, Soteldo and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Lisca

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda and Léo (Luizão); Rafinha, Gabriel Neves, Galoppo, Patrick and Welington; Nikão (Eder) and Marcos Guilherme (Bustos). Technician: Rogerio Ceni

embezzlement

Santos will not have Carlos Sánchez because of a thigh injury. São Paulo does not have Arboleda (surgery on the left ankle), Caio (surgery on the right knee) and Luan (improves physical form after surgery on the left adductor).

Arbitration

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Bruno Boschilia (PR)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Latest results

Santos lost 1-0 to América-MG in the Campeonato Brasileiro, while São Paulo drew 2-2 with América himself, also at Estádio Independência, and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.