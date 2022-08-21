Who has a dirty name can be MEI?

Many people wish to formalize themselves as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs), but there is a fear of having a dirty name. However, even if the citizen has a name restriction, it is possible to register as MEI.

Thus, according to Complementary Law n°123 of December 14, 2006, there are no restrictions on opening a CNPJ by people with a dirty name.

According to data from Serasa Experian, Brazil had 66.6 million people in default in May, the highest number of debtors since 2016, when the survey began. In this way, the number of citizens with overdue bills hit a new record in the country.

What can prevent formalization as MEI?

The situations that can prevent the individual from formalizing as MEI are:

Not submitting the Income Tax return for the last five years;

Declare income tax incompatible with income;

Maintain active debts with the IRS.

Who can be MEI?

To be registered as MEI, the professional must have a maximum income of R$ 81 thousand per year, an average of R$ 6,750.00 per month.

Furthermore, you cannot have a stake in another company as a partner or owner. And there can be at most one employee who receives the minimum wage (R$ 1,212.00 in 2022) or the floor of the category.

If it exceeds this amount, the entrepreneur must leave the subcategory and become part of Simples Nacional, which has a different tax regime.

However, not all professions can be MEI. Therefore, before registering, you need to see if your occupation fits through a list on the government website.

How to formalize as MEI?

Access the Federal Government Services Portal;

Create an account with login and password.;

Access the Entrepreneur Portal;

Click on “I want to be MEI”;

Click on “Formalize”;

Complete the questionnaire.

